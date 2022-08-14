Chelsea Gray with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Seattle Storm

Associated Press

British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and it didn't get much easier from there. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning his ball was still touching the red hazard line when he was taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round on Saturday. Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind.