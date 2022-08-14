Chelsea Gray with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Seattle Storm
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Milwaukee's three runs came on a pair of homers by Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez. A terrific start by Aaron Ashby was wasted in the process.
Three-time major runner-up Will Zalatoris won his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday, defeating Austria's Sepp Straka in a playoff to capture the St. Jude Championship.
Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR. The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought last week at Michigan, won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013.
British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and it didn't get much easier from there. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning his ball was still touching the red hazard line when he was taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round on Saturday. Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Kevin Harvick won at Richmond Raceway and scored his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory, marking the 60th career win for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.
San Diego acquired Juan Soto with hopes of boosting an already formidable lineup. Now they will have to make a playoff run—and begin 2023—without Fernando Tatís Jr., after he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.
A couple of shots you'll have to see to believe.