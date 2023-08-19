Chelsea Gray dials from long distance

Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
The Dolphins' third-round pick had been seeing plenty of buzz in training camp.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Jadeveon Clowney left the Browns on bad terms last season.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.