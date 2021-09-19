Chelsea Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/19/2021
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/19/2021
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.
The Yankees struggled all over the field on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Cleveland Indians 11-1.
A Wisconsin freshman RB has entered the transfer portal
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Ducks beat Stony Brook while Oklahoma beat Nebraska by just seven.
Patrick Wisdom, who broke Kris Bryant's rookie home run record Sunday, will improve his whiff rate next year or go down swinging trying.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski showed off their incredible chemistry in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons. Here's how the ex-Patriots fared on Sunday.
Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
Clayton Kershaw, making his second start since coming off the injured list, limited the Cincinnati Reds to three hits and struck out eight in an 8-5 win.
The Yankees fell 11-1 to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon. Ace Gerrit Cole allowed 7 earned runs in what he called a "crucial game" as New York loses 2 of 3 against Cleveland over the weekend.
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
The baseball rolled along the ledge of the batter’s eye before settling just beyond the 400-foot marker on the center-field wall at American Family Field. During the final two innings of the Chicago Cubs’ 6-4 win Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the home run ball remained a visual reminder of Patrick Wisdom’s history-making moment in the top of the eighth. The Cubs offense hadn’t done ...
Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts on the mound for the first time since June, and the Oakland Athletics rebounded from a bullpen meltdown to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in 10 innings Sunday. Jed Lowie hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (7-5), and Oakland won its fifth straight to remain within two games of Toronto for the second AL wild card. The A’s closed within a half-game of the New York Yankees.
The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
In America, soccer is one of the rare sports where the biggest stars in the game are women. It's also one of the only sports where women are paid more than men — at least by the national team if...
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?