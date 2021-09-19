Chelsea Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts on the mound for the first time since June, and the Oakland Athletics rebounded from a bullpen meltdown to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in 10 innings Sunday. Jed Lowie hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (7-5), and Oakland won its fifth straight to remain within two games of Toronto for the second AL wild card. The A’s closed within a half-game of the New York Yankees.