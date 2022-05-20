Chelsea Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx

Reuters

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week. The 41-year-old Vick has not yet been assigned a team.