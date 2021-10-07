Chelsea Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/06/2021
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/06/2021
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Reports say the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has lost credibility and his team may be exploring ways to end his contract.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was furious over the Yankees' performance in their AL Wild Card Game loss to the rival Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Matt Amodio’s hot streak continued on “Jeopardy!” Monday, just days after supplanting James Holzauer’s place as the second winningest contestant. And when it came time to wager on Final Jeopardy!, he decided it was better to be feared than loved when answering a question about Machiavelli. Amodio, who had $41,800 more than the next highest contestant bid a whopping $37,000 on the last clue. The correct answer garnered him his biggest single day winnings of $83,000. Fans were impressed with the massive wager, and even the greatest player of all time Ken Jennings took an interest in the big gamble. Jennings tweeted “Whoa,” to which Amodio repolied, “Now if only I could get that Ken Jennings smell out of the #Jeopardy winner's podium”
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were prevented from a face-off as insults and expletives filled the air at an ill-tempered final press conference on Wednesday for their heavyweight world title fight.
Triple-A Toledo manager Tom Prince will not return to the Mud Hens in 2022, despite leading the team to a first-place finish in the Midwest Division.
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the preseason.
Sage Steele has been temporarily removed from ESPN for her comments on a podcast, which included her thoughts about former […] The post Sage Steele removed from ESPN following comments on Obama, vaccine; former colleague Jemele Hill calls her out appeared first on TheGrio.
Here are the five biggest questions the Yankees must answer this offseason after falling short of their World Series aspirations yet again.
Mickelson has played Timuquana once in the past, a round set up by long-time friend and attorney Glenn Cohen which included Tim Tebow.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them. The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
Why does Ben Simmons so badly want the 76ers to trade him, he's holding out and racking up fines?
Whether it took getting grilled by the national media or someone from higher up to intervene, Justin Fields has finally been named QB1.