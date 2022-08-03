Chelsea Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York LibertyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 08/02/2022
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 08/02/2022
Alyssa Thomas posted her second triple-double in less than two weeks and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 87-63 on Tuesday night. Thomas, who recorded the franchise's first triple-double in a win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The No. 4 pick overall in the 2014 draft, the 6-foot-2 Thomas is just the fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles and joined Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) and Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) as the only players with more than one this season.
The Mystics look to build on their win over Seattle as they host the best team in the West Tuesday night.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/02/2022
A new-look Bayern Munich will enter the 2022/23 season as firm favourites to win their 11th straight Bundesliga title, despite one of the more tumultuous off-seasons in recent memory.
The quick-witted, cow-patterned pants wearing, self-professed foodie known as Shanshan Feng is taking her talents elsewhere.
The San Diego Padres were the biggest winners of the MLB trade deadline, while the Boston Red Sox made moves that left people scratching their heads.
Baseball teams havent wasted any time making deals this summer. Here are the biggest trades that have already happened leading up to MLBs trade deadline on Aug. 2.
Larry Bird shared some candid remarks from one Celtics legend to another Monday while reflecting on the life of Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
The Red Sox are reportedly acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres a few hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
The Seattle Mariners supplemented on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, hoping their big splash of last week and some minor moves prove to be enough to end the longest playoff drought in baseball. The Mariners acquired two injured players from the San Francisco Giants in left-hander Matthew Boyd and catcher Curt Casali and also picked up infielder Jake Lamb from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto made a splash last week by acquiring Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo to bolster the rotation before picking up a few, lesser-known names the Mariners hope will contribute down the stretch.
Darin Ruf is on the move as the Giants traded the lefty-masher to the New York Mets for J.D. Davis and three prospects.
What does the future hold for Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox traded him to the Astros on Monday? He made some interesting comments on the subject Tuesday.
Moments before Tuesdays trade deadline, the Angels phoned the Phillies and agreed to trade them Noah Syndergaard, capping off a busy day that Dave Dombrowski thinks made the Phils better. By Jim Salisbury
The Red Sox turned a few heads Tuesday by swooping in to land Eric Hosmer from the Padres. John Tomase explains why the veteran first baseman is a smart pickup for Boston.
The Phillies have been searching for starting pitching and struck a deal just before Tuesday's trade deadline to acquire Noah Syndergaard.
Juan Soto, Ian Happ and other MLB All-Stars are on the trading block, as are several Detroit Tigers. Who will be dealt? Follow live trade rumors.
What every MLB trade deadline move meant.
Check out the length of each UFC 277 fighter's medical suspension handed out by the Texas commission.
The Cubs traded reliever Mychal Givens to the Mets shortly before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
After an investigation into the Miami Dolphins, the NFL found that the team violated the "integrity" of the game and imposed discipline, including suspending owner Stephen Ross.