Chelsea Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/04/2021
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/04/2021
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
A golf pro at a Kennesaw, Georgia, golf club was shot and killed at his course on Saturday.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
William Byron has not fared well on road courses this season, but he will start Sunday's Cup race at Road America from pole position.
MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
The Finals are here, with two franchises not traditionally on this stage.
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.
A complete list of the golf equipment Cameron Davis used to win the PGA Tour's 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic
See where the other 39 drivers finished Sunday behind winner Chase Elliott in our Road America Cup race results.
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
Larry Fitzgerald recognizes the 2006 Monday night loss to the Bears as a bad one, but he still laughs at Dennis Green's postgame reaction.
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on