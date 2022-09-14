Chelsea Gray with a Buzzer Beater vs. Connecticut Sun
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/13/2022
The NFL is a star-driven league. The Carolina Panthers learned the hard way Sunday that underutilizing running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore can prove costly, losing 26-24 to the Cleveland Browns. When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most productive players in the league.
The WNBA Finals began Sunday afternoon where the Las Vegas Aces took a 1-0 lead in the series over the Connecticut Sun. The season MVP, A’Ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Sun will look to take Game 2 and even the series on Tuesday, September 13th at 9PM Eastern.
The Minnesota Timberwolves said in a statement on Monday that they are “disappointed” in star guard Anthony Edwards after he made anti-gay remarks in a social media post. “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” the Minnesota-based NBA franchise said in its statement, which was attributed to newly…
As impressive as Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon has been, it raises a question: What the hell were NBA teams doing in passing her by?
Welcome to our new series where we quantify each one of Kirk Cousins' checkdowns to prove or disprove the myth that he checks down in spots he should be aggressive
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
We've heard stories about Larry Bird's legendary on-court trash talk, but our John Tomase recently discovered a highlight video from the 1986 NBA All-Star game that features real-time audio of the Celtics legend doing his thing.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Zack Littell was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento a day after an incident with manager Gabe Kapler on the mound.
There are plenty of names being bandied about as the next head coach at Nebraska. Here are some coaches who could be a decent fit.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Former Giants catcher Buster Posey taught a young Josh Allen a valuable lesson about being a professional athlete.
Aaron Judge hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the season Tuesday night in the Yankees' extra-inning victory over the rival Red Sox.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
After being stopped from wearing military uniform to the Queen's funeral, Prince Harry issues a statement saying his decade of military service is not determined
Follow Aaron Judge's quest for home run history all the way through season's end.
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few players fantasy managers should add this week, including another running back in San Francisco, New Orleans' starting quarterback and a wideout in Washington.
Denny Carter dissects Week 1 injuries and player usage to find the best waiver additions headed into Week 2. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Antetokounmpo picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, earning him an ejection.