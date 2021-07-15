Chelsea Gray with a Buzzer Beater vs. WNBA Team WNBA

Reuters

In sifting through the rumors surrounding Ben Simmons' imminent departure from Philadelphia, reporter Marc Stein found one interesting nugget that emerged from the Los Angeles Lakers. No, not that Simmons would be heading to Hollywood, but rather that the Lakers are interested in reacquiring former top draft pick Lonzo Ball. In Stein's most recent report on his Substack, he outlined the Lakers' desire to add a playmaker to the Anthony Davis-LeBron James duo, and that Ball's name was floated as a possibility.