Chelsea Gray with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics

Reuters

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its position that it is up to each international sports body to set their own rules for transgender athletes' inclusion, despite criticism from tennis great Martina Navratilova. Navratilova, a gay rights trailblazer, had slammed the IOC earlier this week for what she said was a lack of leadership on the issue of the inclusion of transgender athletes in sport. The issue was brought into focus by last weekend's decision by swimming's governing body FINA to ban athletes who have been through any part of male puberty from elite women's competition.