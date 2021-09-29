Chelsea Gray with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/28/2021
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/28/2021
Casey Holdahl: "We will never be receptive to moving Damian Lillard." - Neil Olshey Source: Twitter @CHold What's the buzz on Twitter? Jay Allen @ PDXjay Billups says Lillard is "two feet in" with the Blazers. "Dame wants exactly what we all want…to ...
Guards Kelsey Plum and Riquna Williams combined for 49 points Tuesday, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a Game 1 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Major League Baseball two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone this year by matching a statistic only the greatest living baseball player has ever accomplished. One of the GOATs: Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Willie Mays in an exclusive club after scoring back-to-back triples on Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, reported NBC Sports. According to MLB, a triple is achieved when “a batter hits the ball into play and reaches third base without the help of an intervening error or attempt to put out another baserunner.”
The PGA Tour's longest driver advances through first-day round play at Professional Long Drivers Association's top event in Mesquite.
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving are not vaccinated for COVID-19 with the season approaching. See the latest on NBA players and the COVID-19 vaccine.
'Jeopardy!' legend James Holzhauer tweeted a message about current 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio and fans of the beloved ABC game show had mixed feelings about the exchange.
McGregor and Nate Diaz fought twice at UFC 196 and UFC 202
The Yankees gained more ground on the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card race, as they beat them on Tuesday for their seventh win in a row.
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 4 rankings.
A New England Patriots fan who goes by "Jake in Boston" took a shot at Bill Belichick with a billboard near Gillette Stadium ahead of Tom Brady's return to Foxboro.
Jeff Zillgitt: Within this story is obviously the Ben Simmons situation, and while the Sixers said yesterday they want him on the court, they're also targeting the Western Conference for potential trade partners, I'm told. Source: Twitter ...
The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped the quarterback’s experience and savvy would be enough for one final playoff run. That theory looks seriously misguided Ben Roethlisberger reflects on Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The only thing more painful than moving on from a franchise quarterback too quickly is holding on to one too long. Three weeks into the season, it has become painfully clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers miscalculated in bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one
Injuries came early and often in Week 3, so there's a decent chance your fantasy rosters are in need of reinforcements. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Kristaps Porzingis looked miserable playing for the Mavericks last season.
Fury watched fellow Brit Joshua lose to Usyk on Saturday night
Does anyone face a tougher schedule in 2022? Mercy!
Dan Orlovsky described Matt Nagy's game plan for Bears rookie Justin Fields as "either negligence or intentional."
Nick Saban held a weekly press conference on Monday, here's what he said he learned from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
Want to see how your fantasy defenses stack up at the position? Check out our Week 4 rankings.