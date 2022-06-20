Chelsea Gray with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx
The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting […]
The primary reason most people invest is to grow their money for retirement. If you have $100,000 to invest and time on your side, you can likely turn those six figures into a $1 million nest egg that will surely put you closer to your financial retirement goals. There's nothing that works magic in investing quite like compounding.
If you would've told me one year ago that I'd be looking at a massive loss in my portfolio by June of 2022, I wouldn't have believed you. At this point last year, tech stocks were still flying high and my investments were doing well. At the same time, though, I can't say I'm losing sleep over the fact that my portfolio is down.
Want to cheer on Ruger, a 4-year-old flat-coated retriever from Jimmy Buffett’s Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show? Here’s where to watch.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Russia will escalate its attacks this week as European Union leaders consider whether to back Kyiv's bid to join the bloc and Moscow presses its campaign to win control of the country's east. "Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities," Zelenskiy said in his Sunday nightly video address. Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February.
After a leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicated the high court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which would effectively eliminate federal abortion protections and lead to bans in a number of states, some state and local officials have said they will not prosecute abortion-related cases. The draft ruling published by…
Pete Davidson has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. See: How Rich Are Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and These...
It pays to play well, especially in major championships.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 […]
Daniil Medvedev’s coach stormed out of the world No 1’s Halle Open final defeat after being screamed at by the Russian.
US Open 2022 full leaderboard Englishman wins first major thanks to two-under 68 to finish on six-under Topsy-turvy final round had everything as Fitzpatrick holds off challenge of Zalatoris and Scheffler He becomes only the second man to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course after Jack Nicklaus
Tell us how you really feel, JT.
Keep up with the outcomes of each game with our Men's College World Series results tracker.
The Brewers had a good reason to wait until Saturday to designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment.
Golf’s great and good have warned the players who have signed with the Saudi rebel circuit that their routes to the majors may soon be blocked and that they should not expect to appear in any future Ryder Cups.
Golden State has its biggest stars returning, but major free agent decisions to make, while Boston will need to find ways to be more consistent.
Multiple sources, including ESPN Deportes, confirmed reports that Ancer was prepared to make the leap.
The Oklahoma Sooners face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the NCAA baseball College World Series on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.
World number one Daniil Medvedev screamed at his coach during an on-court outburst Sunday before going on to lose his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle.
The winner will play another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon. The loser won't play baseball again until 2023.