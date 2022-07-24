Chelsea Gray with an Assist vs. Los Angeles Sparks
This is an all-time clip from Lefty.
For the U.S. women’s relay team, this was a shock. The women pulled a stunner over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the favored men finished second after the latest sloppy baton exchange in what has been a ritual since before anyone on this team was born. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate's hand.
Chances are, Tony Finau has never practiced this shot before.
Sydney McLaughlin broke the 400m hurdles world record for a fourth time at the world track and field championships.
JaMychal Green gave back some of his salary in order to sign with the Warriors.
"This is pretty cool. This is something I don't do all the time, so I think we all enjoyed ourselves."
The U.S. women's 4x100m pulled off the upset. The U.S. men's 4x100m got upset at the world track and field championships in Eugene.
With Jimmy Garoppolo's agents receiving the go-ahead from the 49ers to pursue a trade, potential offers could be on the table for San Franciscos front office soon.
Jonas Vingegaard passes final test to all but seal Tour de France Wout van Aert wins penultimate time trial ahead of Vingegaard Green jersey winner Van Aert sets modern-day points record Jumbo-Visma complete domination with three jerseys Tadej Pogacar best young rider; Geraint Thomas third overall
Reggie Jackson and Goose Gossage had planned to not attend in protest of the induction of David Ortiz because of his failed PED test.
"What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league."
Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson's return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208.
After Soto rejected a $440 million extension from Washington, the Nationals are now open to trading the slugger.
In the top of the first inning, the umpires spoke to Gabe Kapler and asked Antoan Richardson to make sure he was standing in the first base coach's box.
As hard as it may be for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook, it's something LeBron James has reportedly wanted them to do for a while.
Seth Curry unveiled two things he is for sure better at than his big brother.
MLB has seen some teams pour on the runs. These franchises scored the most runs in one game in league history.
What was the breaking point for Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins?
The former Cowboys isn't going to be ready when the Bengals start training camp, bringing back memories to season's gone wrong in Dallas. | From @KDDrummondNFL