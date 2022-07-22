Chelsea Gray with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever, 07/21/2022
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
As if Europe’s Ryder Cup campaign was not in enough of a mess after Henrik Stenson’s firing as captain on Wednesday, a major-winning candidate to replace the Swede has called the likelihood of Thomas Bjorn stepping up a “joke”.
Mac McClung, the high school phenom that many may recall from his viral Ballislife mixtapes, has...
The Dublin Coffman graduate finished the 200-meter in 22.26 seconds, finishing fifth in the world championships.
There aren’t any pictures of Nelly Korda's slimy, watery par save from Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship, but there is video.
The correspondent quizzed a player on whether St. Andrews would be his last major for a while.
The university presidents of the two Pac-12 schools in Arizona could have a major influence in the future of the conference.
Among the players that are still available in NBA free agency, where could guys like Collin Sexton, Carmelo Anthony, and Dennis Schroder end up? (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Jonas Vingegaard wins final mountain stage on Hautacam Tadej Pogacar crashes on descent; rival Vingegaard waits Vingegaard becomes leader in mountains competition Wout van Aert extends lead in one-man race for green Remaining list of teams and riders after 18 Tour stages
With MLB's second half resuming Thursday, let's take a look at some predictions for the 2022 World Series, MVP and where Juan Soto will end up.
Another shot at a title: Former Kentucky track star Abby Steiner is headed to the 200 meter finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
It was meant to be one of the happiest times of her life. Elina Svitolina had just discovered she was pregnant with her first child but the joy she shared with her partner, and fellow tennis player, Gaël Monfils was painfully short-lived: days later, her native Ukraine was invaded by Vladimir Putin's Russian forces. And suddenly, it did not seem like the time to celebrate.
Defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar refused to blame his high-speed downhill fall for losing ground on Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard after stage 18 in the Pyrenees, insisting "the best man won".
Chris Mannix shares the latest on potential trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and explains why there has been "no traction" in recent weeks for a potential deal.
HOUSTON — With just two weeks to go before the trade deadline, the best record in baseball and a huge lead in the division, the Yankees got another reminder that the Astros are going to be a huge obstacle to their World Series hopes. Astros pitchers held the Yankees offense to just two runs over 18 innings and showed the weakness in the team's pitching. While Jordan Montgomery was solid in the ...