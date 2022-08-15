Chelsea Gray (33 points) Highlights vs. Seattle Storm

Motley Fool

Over the past year, one of the hottest asset classes has been residential real estate. Whether you use the Clear Capital Home Data Index, the FHFA Home Price Index, or Case-Shiller, we have seen home price appreciation in the high teens as a regular feature since the beginning of the pandemic. Given that real estate investing can be difficult for small investors, how can someone with a few thousand dollars get exposure to the residential real estate market?