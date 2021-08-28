Chelsea Gray with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 08/28/2021
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 08/28/2021
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for Front Row Motorsports for violation. Also, Kyle Larson will start at the rear for multiple inspection failures.
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
As noted earlier this morning, decision time is coming for the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The options are few. The one that has seemed the least likely in recent weeks could be the one that happens. Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that Watson [more]
The Texans are seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round selections, a team that dropped out of trade discussions with Houston told Yahoo Sports.
Gardner Minshew II had an interesting timeline with the Jags and will now join the Eagles via trade. Here are some thoughts on the Jags' decision to send him to Philly.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
All the information you need for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Liz Loza is joined by Kate Magdziuk from DraftKings Nation and BallBlast Football to discuss six players that are poised to get off to slow starts to the season, for one reason or another. The ladies also break down Saquon Barkley’s return to practice and Cam Newton potentially losing his job to Mac Jones before the season has begun.
From second-tier starting running backs to up-and-coming young players, here are some potential value picks to help you ace your draft.