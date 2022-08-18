Chelsea Gray with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

SYFY

In late 2019 and early 2020, Betelgeuse blew its top. Literally. Around that time the famous bright star marking the right shoulder of Orion suddenly started dimming, dropping to about half its usual brightness. I still remember going outside and staring wide-eyed in awe of the star; it was substantially dimmer even by eye. Despite a lot of people freaking out that this meant it was about to go supernova — it wasn’t, it isn’t, and a lot of us spent a lot of time putting out fires on the internet