Chelsea Gray with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Jae Crowder (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/06/2022
STORY: Military personnel and military vehicles, including tanks and missile launchers, paraded on Wednesday evening through Moscow's central Red Square in Moscow.Spectators were not allowed to watch the rehearsal.This year's parade on May 9 will take place against the backdrop of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to deliver a speech and oversee the military parade.The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed speculation Putin would formally declare war on Ukraine and decree a national mobilization on the day of the parade.Moscow on Wednesday pressed an offensive in eastern Ukraine, and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale snap army combat readiness drills.
Umpire Dan Bellino apologized on Friday for an altercation earlier in the week that led to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s ejection.
ESPN's Jalen Rose defends Ben Simmons and says many commentators owe him an apology.
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.
The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point. A new article from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com throws more bituminous on the burn pile in Cleveland, highlighting how and why player and team got to the point [more]
See what former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had to say about Colin Kaepernick
After his UFC 274 weight miss, Charles Oliveira gave his side of what happened that ultimately led to him weighing in heavy.
As biographer Alan Shipnuck writes, Barkley is one of the few people in the inner circles of both Phil and Tiger.
Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood have been accused of “spitting on their home Tour” as the split in golf’s burgeoning civil war continues to widen to unprecedented levels. There may be almost 4,000 miles between Birmingham and Washington DC, but it is fair to say those cities have been united in the fact the Saudi saga has overshadowed both the British Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, this week’s events on the European Tour and PGA Tour.
Rickie Fowler recorded ShotLink's longest-recorded bogey or worse during Round 1 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.
Joel Dahmen eagled the par-4 14th to lead the Wells Fargo, but finished nine back after a disastrous finish.
Ex-Raiders president Dan Ventrelle claimed he was fired after informing the NFL of allegations against the team owner.
The longtime NBA player has shined in his rookie year as a basketball analyst, but his viral takedown of Chris Russo this week on ESPN’s First Take showed what makes him special JJ Redick, right, has blossomed in his post-playing career as an NBA pundit. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images JJ Redick’s emergence as a rising star for ESPN since joining the network as a basketball analyst in October has been one of the more notable stories in US sports media over the past year. The 37-year-old
Before meeting the Grizzlies for Game 3 in the playoffs, the Warriors issued injury updates for Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II.
The weather this weekend will make for an interesting betting experience at Churchill Downs. Handicapper Ed DeRosa beaks down his picks for Derby Day.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Four NASCAR Cup Series teams failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday, leading to a crew member ejection and the loss of pit-stall selection for each team at Darlington Raceway. RELATED: Weekend schedule The following teams each lost their car chief and pit selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM): […]
Erriyon Knighton drew more Usain Bolt comparisons after another historic sprint time at age 18, four weeks before high school graduation.