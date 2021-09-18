Chelsea Gray with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.