Chelsea Gray (22 points) Highlights vs. Dream
Chelsea Gray scores 22 points to help the Aces defeat the Dream on Tuesday night.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Giants announced a tentative list of players and coaches who will be back for Saturday's 2012 reunion, but some big names weren't on it.
There were several other nuggets discussed Tuesday that are worth another look.
The reaction was just as incredible as the dunk itself.
Rumors have circulated about Smith since his win at the 150th Open.
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
It appears the Mets' longtime color commentator hates watching the Phillies so much that he's requested to simply not call games involving the Phillies.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised Baker Mayfield's trash talk, saying he's brought out the best of both the offense and the defense during training camp.
Sydney McLaughlin ran another historic 400m hurdles time in what she said was her last race of the track and field season.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
As he explains, this is something that most of us would like to say we did at some point.
Ric Bucher shares insight into the Nets' dysfunction amid a first-round sweep in the 2022 playoffs.
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
In 21 events this season, Fowler has just one top-20 finish, a T-3 at the CJ Cup in November 2021.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
Former Detroit Pistons defensive ace Tayshaun Prince broke down how he guarded two of the game's all-time greats.
One faceoff nearly got out of hand ahead of Dana White's Contender Series 49 on Tuesday.