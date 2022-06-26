Chelsea Gray with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/25/2022
Giants hit four homers in their 9-2 win over the Reds
The committee alleged Donald Trump was directly involved in attempts to reverse election results.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher and batter Shohei Ohtani proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with after pulling a jaw-dropping two-way feat in two nights. Ohtani, 27, had one of the best offensive games of his career so far on Tuesday. The athlete went 3-of-4 against the Kansas City Royals, with two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs (run batted in).
Michael Bisping should've known what Vanessa Demopoulos had planned at the end of their UFC on ESPN 38 post-fight interview.
Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva is 1-9 in his past 10 with eight knockout losses after another brutal finish in Russia.
It was an eventful 2022 NBA draft and many teams made very good moves to get better. Rookie Wire took a look at some of the best ones.
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
Emma Raducanu knows a lot about being a history-maker, but her first-round opponent, Alison Van Uytvanck, has also claimed a “first”.
Running back Demarkcus Bowman is in the transfer portal after just one year at Florida.
Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:
Keegan Murray brought the controversy to his introductory press conference at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.
Twitter offered some interesting takes on the Texas quarterback room following Arch Manning's commitment.
What Big Ten basketball players have signed rookie free agent contracts so far?
The Philadelphia Stars were the best team in the first iteration of the USFL, winning the league championship in two of the USFL’s three seasons. And now the Stars may win the title in the USFL 2.0 as well. Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Generals 19-14 today to advance to next week’s USFL championship game. [more]
Find out what KU basketball’s Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will earn in the 2022-23 season.
Think Rudy Gobert mixed with Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. If you think that comp is too outrageous, then how about a larger Giannis Antetokounmpo without any weaknesses.
LEBANON, Tenn. — With just under 40 laps to go in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, apparent contact between the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Sam Mayer and No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Ty Gibbs sent the latter sideways. Gibbs was able to — impressively — save his machine without […]
There won't be a Colorado Avalanche watch party at the Tivoli for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
For this drill, all you need is an alignment stick.
Jefferson was so unexpected to win the US championships crown that Track & Field News did not consider her a candidate for a top 10 spot