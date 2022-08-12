Chelsea Gray with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/11/2022
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/11/2022
Coco Gauff overcame 13 double-faults on Wednesday as she battled past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and into the third round of the WTA Toronto Masters, where top-ranked Iga Swiatek sailed through.
Antonio Brown shared a meme Thursday on Twitter revealing the biggest regret of his NFL career.
The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.
Get the latest on why Tom Brady is taking some extended time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons
Although all NBA teams will be retiring Bill Russell's No. 6 in his memory, LeBron James will be able to continue to wear No. 6.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel pulled rookie quarterback Malik Willis mid-drive in the third quarter. Why? Because he wasn't throwing the ball.
The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league's most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group, which was welcomed into the NFL this week, are either women or minorities. Walmart heir Rob Walton, the oldest child of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton, bought the Broncos along with his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, for $4.65 billion, a global record for a professional sports franchise.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
With speculation rampant that appeals officer Peter Harvey may suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely before Friday night, blocking him from playing in the preseason opener at Jacksonville, the Browns made a compelling chess move. They announced on Wednesday that Watson will start the Week One preseason game. It left zero doubt about Cleveland’s plans, [more]
Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen on the diamond since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.
"Being 125, obviously need to play well to just make it to next week, but it would be a big bonus if we can do that and move on."
Two days after ruling for the PGA Tour in a court hearing, Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued a 14-page written order on Thursday formally denying the motion for a restraining order that would’ve allowed LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The order makes clear that […]
Joey Gallo's three-run homer is a sign the new Dodgers outfielder might be turning around a perception of him he had while playing for the New York Yankees.
One NBA executive believes the Detroit Pistons could be a potential landing spot for Draymond Green if he doesn't get the extension he wants from the Warriors.
Jonathan Kuminga's two dogs gave him newfound love and fit his biggest interest off the court.
Warriors' Draymond Green provided his ideal starting five lineup during the latest edition of "The Draymond Green Show."
The defending champion and the top seed are out after the first round of match play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Former Rams OC Mike Martz would be nervous about Matthew Stafford's elbow if he were the Rams
Jack Draper will play in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final after his opponent Gael Monfils retired injured midway through their last-16 match at the Canadian Open on Thursday.