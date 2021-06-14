Chelsea Gray with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/13/2021
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/13/2021
See who should be next for new UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno as well as ex-titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC 263.
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the flyweight championship bout between Deveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Moreno took the belt in this immediate rematch. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship.
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
Le'Veon Bell apparently did not enjoy his brief tenure with the Chiefs. Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in Week Six last year, played sparingly for them during the regular season and didn’t play at all in the Super Bowl, wrote in an Instagram comment that he will never play for Chiefs head coach Andy [more]
A young fan went absolutely nuts after receiving a racket from Novak Djokovic after his comeback in the men's final of the French Open.
Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn't know what comes next.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.
The Yankees' struggles this season have hit a new low, and now the losers of four of their last 15 officially have manager Aaron Boone "very concerned."
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
Jamahal Hill's arm was flopping around as Paul Craig pummeled away.
PFF released their preseason rankings for the upcoming 2021 season, and to no surprise Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team.
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the middleweight championship bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya maintained his iron-clad grip on the title. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo