Chelsea Gray (17 points) Highlights vs. Mercury
Chelsea Gray heats up for 17 points to help the Aces defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
Will Zalatoris condemned his former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
A cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey set off another melee between the Panthers and Patriots at joint practice.
The Green Bay Packers corps of young wide receivers met with the team’s quarterbacks and a group of offensive coaches the day after Aaron Rodgers questioned their progress. The Packers offense is regrouping after Rodgers’ favourite target, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. The Packers have long been criticised for failing to draft receivers to complement Rodgers, arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation.
Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision to release veteran corner Darqueze Dennard with a straightforward answer.
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
Who is Andrew von Lossow, the affable graphic designer who took down a player ranked 3,574 spots better than him in the World Amateur Golf Ranking?
Cleveland’s Austin Hedges unloaded on the umpires after this pivotal call went against his team.
If the Panthers need any backup against the Patriots, the Hurricanes might be willing to lend some hands.
The Big Ten's new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference's top football games across three major networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays. The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Big Ten and network officials were not disclosing financial details publicly, but the deal is believed to be the richest ever on an annual basis for a college sports property.
The Lakers may be getting closer to meeting the Brooklyn Nets' demands in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
Ten trades in 15 seasons and two must-haves for any move to a new city.
Will Zalatoris wants to try the shot that he didn't attempt Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind.
Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner could be one of the most coveted free agents maybe even by the Cubs this winter.
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson sealed the deal against the Tampa Bay Rays with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.
Knox transferred to Florida International from Ole Miss. He's the brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox.
Props to Smith for his genuine gesture.
A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events.
This could be a GAME CHANGER! #GoBlue