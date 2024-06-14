Chelsea granted permission to talk to Jhon Duran as Aston Villa ask about Ian Maatsen

A deal for Jhon Duran is broadly agreed - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Chelsea have been given permission to discuss personal terms with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, with the striker’s future also key to the Midlands club signing a player from Stamford Bridge.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that as well as Conor Gallagher, Villa have asked about left-back Ian Maatsen, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Maatsen has a £35million release clause in his contract that Dortmund are not willing to meet, which has opened the door to Villa and other interested clubs. But Villa will only sign players from Chelsea this summer if Duran completes a move to Stamford Bridge, and the west-London club are currently discussing personal terms and carrying out background checks on the Colombian.

It is believed that a deal between the two clubs for Duran, which could be worth up to £40million, is broadly agreed, but there are still hurdles to overcome.

Chelsea would want to put 20-year-old Duran on a long, incentivised contract, rather than putting him straight on big wages and they also want to be sure over his character. Duran has a reputation of being an unusual character, although Villa sources insist he has never missed training and is not considered to be a so-called “bad lad”.

Unai Emery, the Villa manager, has been forced to agree to selling Duran, whose potential is rated as being sky-high in the club, because of profitability and sustainability rules that mean they must bring money in to make signings and boost the squad in readiness for a Champions League campaign.

Maatsen reached the Champions League final with Dortmund, producing a series of impressive performances, and is currently with the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Ian Maatsen is currently with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Luciano Lima

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is also away at the Euros with England and made it clear that he wants to concentrate on the opening game against Serbia rather than his future. Other than Villa, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Gallagher.

Other than negotiating with Villa and Duran, Chelsea will hold more talks with Crystal Palace over their move for £60million-rated Michael Olise.

Telegraph Sport understands the complicated clause in Olise’s contract is not only for Champions League clubs and that Chelsea are confident they will not have to pay more than any other club to land him.

Palace would prefer a straight cash transfer for Olise, although a deal with Chelsea would open up the possibility of players being sent to Selhurst Park on loan this summer.

Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have also approached Palace, but Chelsea are leading the race for Olise, whose brother Richard already plays for the club.

Villa are expected to complete a deal that will see Douglas Luiz join Juventus, with the club collecting about £20million and taking midfielder Weston McKennie, who could be utilised at right-back, and former Chelsea utility player Samuel Iling-Junior.

