Chelsea have ‘genuine interest’ in Argentine centre-back

Chelsea have genuine interest in signing Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino and are informed on the conditions of a potential deal.

The West Londoners continue to scout for emerging talent and have earmarked Anselmino as a potential signing, having been impressed with the performances of the 19-year-old in Buenos Aires.

Anselmino is the latest South American starlet to have attracted the attention of Chelsea’s recruitment team with the Blues have finalised deals to sign Deivid Washington, Angelo, Kendry Paez in recent transfer windows.

Chelsea are also on the verge of announcing the transfer of Estevao Willian from Palmeiras in a deal that could reach £51m. Should that final figure be reached with add-ons, it would make the forward – dubbled ‘Little Messi’ – the most expensive South American teenager of all time.

Anselmino could join the growing list of South American youngsters at Stamford Bridge after breaking into the Boca Juniors team. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there is genuine interest from the Premier League side in Anselmino, who signed a new deal in January with a release clause of $25m (£19.6m).

