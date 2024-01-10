Chelsea: Fresh questions for Mauricio Pochettino as gameplan exposed in yet another setback

Every time Mauricio Pochettino looks to build momentum at Chelsea, it grinds back to a halt.

Things were looking up following three straight wins after Christmas, but a reality check like this shock defeat at Middlesbrough was always only around the corner.

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney scored the only goal to leave Pochettino facing more questions about whether Chelsea have actually got any better under him.

Impressive Boro manager Michael Carrick was the real match-winner in the opposition dugout, exposing flaws in Pochettino’s gameplan.

Cole Palmer was one of two Chelsea stars played out of position, starting as a false nine, and he was wasteful in the first half. Palmer missed a one-on-one, an open goal from close range and several other big chances after starting up front ahead of Armando Broja, who was left on the bench.

Carrick also targeted Levi Colwill, who played out of position at left-back, and his mistake presented an early chance for Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Hayden Hackney STUNS Chelsea as Middlesbrough take the lead! pic.twitter.com/VVHGjjaYgO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 9, 2024

Isaiah Jones then outfoxed Colwill to set up the winner. Thiago Silva failed to provide cover for the youngster, who was exposed by Jones’s pace as Boro targeted his flank and Moises Caicedo did not track Hackney, who swept home with aplomb.

Chelsea were not awful in the first half, but they faded badly after the break. They put in 21 aimless crosses to no real target before Broja came on in the 61st minute to help hold up the ball.

Pochettino explained why he did not start his only available striker, saying Broja “cannot start like a normal player” as he rebuilds his fitness after a long-term knee injury. If that is the case, why did he not rest him against Preston on Saturday so he was ready for what was a big game against Boro?

The decision to take off Noni Madueke, who was wasteful but at least beat his man, instead of Raheem Sterling, when Mykhailo Mudryk was brought on could also be questioned.

Axel Disasi’s terrible 35-yard shot ultimately summed up a dismal second half as Chelsea lost patience and looked mentally weak again.

Chelsea have been hit by an injury crisis, but few will have much sympathy for Pochettino, who still had big-money signings Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer and Madueke available. Whatever he has been doing, it does not appear to be working.

Ange Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham in the same time, and with considerably less money.

Pochettino did inherit an unbalanced squad lacking cohesion, but last night’s display against a side suffering an even bigger injury crisis was damming.

Chelsea struggle to break down teams who defend on the edge of their own box and look vulnerable at the back.

Pochettino pointed to missed chances, it is only half-time in the tie and Chelsea are still favourites to beat Boro at Stamford Bridge and reach a Wembley final.

But fans are rightly unimpressed and a fifth defeat in six away games heaps more pressure on Pochettino, with Chelsea languishing in 10th place in the Premier League.

A hand-made sign in the away end, which summed up the feeling among supporters, referenced the popular meme as it read: “Our expectations for you were low, but holy f***.”

It looked like frustrations boiled over after the final whistle, when Silva went over to the away end. Pochettino insisted the Brazilian was playing peacemaker, saying: “Don’t be confused, the fans were reacting to Middlesbrough fans, not with our players.”

But the latest embarrassment in a disappointing first season in charge for Pochettino only increases the scrutiny on him.