Chelsea forward Kerr signs new two-year deal

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The Blues announced the news via a post on their official club X account this morning.

Kerr is a known prankster and she joined forces with the club to fool fans of a potential Chelsea departure with a mock exit video before it was eventually announced that she will remain a Blue until summer 2026.

The forward joined Chelsea in the January 2020 transfer window and she has gone on to achieve legendary status in South West London. Kerr has scored 99 goals in 128 matches in a Chelsea shirt and she has helped the club to win five Barclays Women’s Super League titles, three Adobe Women’s FA Cups, two FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cups and the FA Women’s Community Shield.

Talks over Kerr’s immediate Chelsea future had been ongoing for a while. It had been rumoured that the player would sign a new one-year deal this summer, however, she has instead opted to stay with The Blues for two more years.

Kerr is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury which she sustained during a mid-season training camp in Morocco. She is expected to return to action in the early weeks of the 2024/2025 season.