Chelsea forward Armando Broja courted by Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have identified Chelsea forward Armando Broja to strengthen their attack for the 2024-25 season.

But according to Kicker, VfL face a stumbling block. Although Chelsea are open to selling the Albanian, who has a contract with the Premier League side until 2028, the Bundesliga side are unlikely to sign Broja on a permanent basis with the fee probably out of Wolfsburg’s range.

However, one thing that Wolfsburg do have going for them is that Ralph Hasenhüttl coached Broja at Southampton. The 22-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan at the Saints, scoring nine goals in 38 competitive games under Hasenhüttl. The Austrian wanted to sign Broja permanently at Southampton, but was unsuccessful.

Broja not the only forward Wolfsburg are interested in

Although Broja and Hasenhüttl have worked together previously, Kicker further add that Wolfsburg’s preferred candidate is Norwegian forward Jørgen Strand Larsen (24). But after 13 goals and three assists in 37 league games for Celta Vigo, the Spanish side would likely command a fee upwards of €20m.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder