Chelsea make ‘formal offer’ for £13.3m centre back to sign on 4-year-contract

Chelsea have reportedly made a formal offer to sign a centre back on a four-year-contract, and said offer is around the £13.3m mark.

There has been whispers suggesting Chelsea would be signing another centre back this window even after Tosin Adarabioyo arrived.

But it is unclear at the moment whether this particular move will be for the Chelsea first team, or whether it is going to be a move for a player to join the academy, or maybe even go on loan or join sister club Strasbourg.

And that is because the rumour is about an offer for yet another South American teenager, which is a story we seem to hear every day at the moment. Chelsea signing teenagers from around the world, but mainly from that particular continent right now.

The latest one is a centre back, and local media are saying Chelsea have made an offer for Aaron Anselmino of Boca Juniors.

Chelsea make offer for 19-year-old

Another South American heading to Chelsea?

Local reporter Uriel Lugt says: ‘Chelsea made a formal offer for 19-year-old Argentinian centre back Aaron Anselmino. The offer is close to £13.3 million. They have offered the player a four-year contract.’

There is very little other info out on this one yet and no real details as to what any plans would be for the young centre back. But you’d suspect we might hear more on this one in the coming hours or days.

Interestingly though, Telegraph reporter Matt Law had this to say on The London is Blue Podcast earlier this week, which could match up with the above info.

“I’m also told they (Chelsea) will do more deals for 2025/26. So a bit like Estêvão, a bit like Kendry. I do think we’ll see more deals aimed at 25/26 as well. So whether they get a young centre-back aimed at 25/26, I don’t know. That’s what I’ve been told to watch out for.”