Chelsea fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season confirmed

Chelsea's fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been confirmed.

Enzo Maresca has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, brought in following a successful promotion-winning campaign with Leicester City and having previously worked under Pep Guardiola.

It's only fitting then that his first competitive game as Chelsea boss comes at home to Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season.

Maresca will face his old side Leicester for the first time in November when his Blues travel to the King Power Stadium, while the Foxes head to Stamford Bridge in March.

Another key set of fixtures Chelsea fans look out for are their encounters with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues head to N17 in December before Spurs head back to the Bridge in April. London derby's with Arsenal are pencilled in for November and March.

Chelsea end the season with three potentially tricky fixtures before they travel to Nottingham Forest on the final day, enduring a three-game run against Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Here is Chelsea's complete fixture list for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT

October

November

December

March

April

May