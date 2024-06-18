Chelsea fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League season

The fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season have been released and Chelsea open up the campaign with a cracker at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge will see the Italian take on former club Manchester City, having spent two spells at the Etihad as an assistant. Chelsea’s first away game of the season is at Wolves on August 24 before rounding out the opening month against Crystal Palace.

The West Londoners face a tricky autumn with consecutive clashes against Liverpool (A), Newcastle (H), Manchester United (A), and Arsenal (H), with the latter of those games scheduled for November 9th. Chelsea face Arsenal in the return at the Emirates on March 15th.

London derbies with Tottenham are scheduled for December 7th (A) and April 2nd (H), while the Blues face West Ham on September 21 (A) and February 1st (H).

Meanwhile, Maresca will return to Leicester – who he led to promotion from the Championship last season – on November 23rd.

Chelsea will conclude their campaign at Nottingham Forest on May 25th.

AUGUST

Sun Aug 18 Manchester City (Home)

Sat Aug 24 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Away)

Sat Aug 31 Crystal Palace (Home)

SEPTEMBER

Sat Sep 14 Bournemouth (Away)

Sat Sep 21 West Ham United (Away)

Sat Sep 28 Brighton & Hove Albion (Home)

OCTOBER

Sat Oct 5 Nottingham Forest (Home)

Sat Oct 19 Liverpool (Away)

Sat Oct 26 Newcastle United (Home)

NOVEMBER

Sat Nov 2 Manchester United (Away)

Sat Nov 9 Arsenal (Home)

Sat Nov 23 Leicester City (Away)

Sat Nov 30 Aston Villa (Home)

DECEMBER

Wed Dec 4 Southampton (Away)

Sat Dec 7 Tottenham Hotspur (Away)

Sat Dec 14 Brentford (Home)

Sat Dec 21 Everton (Away)

Thu Dec 26 Fulham (Home)

Sun Dec 29 Ipswich Town (Away)

JANUARY

Sat Jan 4 Crystal Palace (Away)

Wed Jan 15 Bournemouth (Home)

Sat Jan 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Home)

Sat Jan 25 Manchester City (Away)

FEBRUARY

Sat Feb 1 West Ham United (Home)

Sat Feb 15 Brighton & Hove Albion (Away)

Sat Feb 22 Aston Villa (Away)

Wed Feb 26 Southampton (Home)

MARCH

Sat Mar 8 Leicester City (Home)

Sat Mar 15 Arsenal (Away)

APRIL

Wed Apr 2 Tottenham Hotspur (Home)

Sat Apr 5 Brentford (Away)

Sat Apr 12 Ipswich Town (Home)

Sat Apr 19 Fulham (Away)

Sat Apr 26 Everton (Home)

MAY

Sat May 3 Liverpool (Home)

Sat May 10 Newcastle United (Away)

Sun May 18 Manchester United (Home)

Sun May 25 Nottingham Forest (Away)

