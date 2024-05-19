Chelsea on 'first step to bigger things' but 'not good enough' from Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino finished sixth in his first season as Chelsea manager [Getty Images]

Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea were on the "first step to bigger things" after Sunday's win against Bournemouth secured European football for next season.

Moises Caicedo's superb strike from his own half along with Raheem Sterling's finish earned Chelsea a 2-1 win and sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea have currently qualified for a place in the Europa Conference League but if Man City win the FA Cup would enter the Europa League instead.

Newcastle United will have to wait on their European fate, knowing seventh will earn them a place in the Europa Conference League if Manchester City win the FA Cup.

Manchester United missed out on qualifying for Europe through their league position after finishing eighth - their worst Premier League finish - described by manager Erik ten Hag as "not good enough".

However, all is not lost for his side as a win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday would secure a spot in the Europa League.

'It is hard to celebrate'

Pochettino joined a Chelsea side that had finished 12th last season but knew the target for this campaign was European qualification.

With big money signings in Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku - sights might have been set on a return to the Champions League but European football in any form looked unlikely for much of the season.

However, a run of seven wins from their last 10 games pushed them up the table in the season's finals weeks.

"I am so happy with the run in the last part of the season," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "Credit to the players and that is how we want to compete.

"For the history of Chelsea, it is hard to celebrate but it is the first step to achieve bigger things after. We are really close.

"Season-by-season, it is about improving. We know how we need to compete next season. We have a young squad but with more experience in the Premier League now."

'It's all about trophies' - 'not good enough' from Man Utd

Manchester Unitd boss Erik ten Hag applauding the away support [Getty Images]

Despite picking up three points with a 2-0 win at Brighton, Manchester United finished the season with their lowest finish in the Premier League table.

Of their league campaign, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "It’s difficult but we talked before over this and it was a very tough season but by the end it is not good enough.

"We have a good opportunity going into the [FA Cup] final [against Manchester City], it’s a huge achievement but if you are in a final you want to win. It’s all about trophies and the opportunity to lift the cup."

And speaking to BBC Match of the Day he added: "Although we had less than 60 points, two years ago, 58 points, eighth is the worst performance.

"It is the truth but we should have done better. We knows the reasons behind, everyone knows, but it is not the right moment to go into it. It’s not good enough."