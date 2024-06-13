Chelsea make first move to sign £60m-rated PL star wanted by Manchester United

Michael Olise will be highly sought after by Premier League clubs this summer.

Chelsea have moved first by contacting Crystal Palace over a move for their star winger this summer, according to The Telegraph.

After failing in their attempt to sign Olise last summer, Chelsea are back with a new proposal despite falling outside of the Champions League spots which could impinge their ability to trigger the clause in the player’s contract.

The transfer window opens tomorrow and Olise is one of the many players being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Stretty News understands the boyhood United fan’s preference to switch Selhurst Park for Old Trafford this summer, but his agents are keen to get a deal wrapped up.

Embed from Getty Images

Olise has a £60m release clause in his Palace contract, which may only be able to be triggered by a Champions League.

Like Chelsea, United also fall short of that.

The report adds that Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have been credited with making a check on Olise too.

Olise must wait for United

United need to sell players before they can sign any of their primary targets.

That means, if Olise wants to fulfil his dream of playing for United, they might need to wait for a couple of weeks at the very least.

The Palace star is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and he would be a major upgrade on Antony.

