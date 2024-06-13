Chelsea make first move for £60 million winger as Manchester City retain strong interest

Manchester City retain a strong interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to new reports, as Chelsea make their first move for the player.

Etihad Stadium bosses are fast approaching a crucial transfer market ahead of the new season, with several areas of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad in need of improvement or preparation for possible exits in the coming months.

Manchester City officials know that the midfield areas are likely to be the main points of concern across the coming months, with a long list of targets having already been identified by the club to explore when the window re-opens on Friday.

However, City always remain open to other market opportunities, and despite having already reached an agreement over the signing of Brazil international Savio from ESTAC Troyes, they appear to retain interest in other wide profiles.

One such name is France international Michael Olise, whom Manchester City have monitored for a number of seasons and once had on their books at Academy level, following spells with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Now, according to the information of The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea have made contact with Crystal Palace regarding the possibility of signing Michael Olise in a blockbuster summer transfer this window.

It is explained that Stamford Bridge officials have now asked for permission on Thursday afternoon to speak to Michael Olise’s representatives, with the hope of agreeing personal terms in the coming days and weeks.

Despite first steps now being made by Chelsea, Ornstein further reveals that other clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United – who have also made contact with Crystal Palace – all retain a strong interest in the highly-rated forward talent.

Further afield, and the report further reveals that alongside Newcastle, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also made contact with Crystal Palace regarding Michael Olise, as Vincent Kompany looks to equip his squad with the best talents possible ahead of the new season.

Olise signed a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace just last summer, rejecting another opportunity to move to Chelsea, whilst simultaneously increasing a release clause to in the region of £60 million, which the Stamford Bridge side are said to be prepared to meet.

For now, Manchester City’s attentions are likely to remain on the midfield roles, and specifically their hopes of signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, as the Brazilian’s £100 million release clause moves closer towards expiration.

At present, it remains the case that City officials have not triggered the clause, despite some claims on social media across Wednesday evening. However, that does not mean that the Premier League champions are unwilling to invest significant funds into the player.

There is also understood to be some interest in RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, while admiration remains in the likes of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz for future years.