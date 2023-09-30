Chelsea finally agree £40m deal for new shirt sponsor

Chelsea have agreed a new front-of-shirt sponsor deal with Infinite Athlete worth £40m.

The United States-based company will now feature on the front of the shirts after they had started the season with a blank blue.

Chelsea had previously been sponsored by phone company Three, but their shirts have been without any logo on the front, beyond the shirt maker and the club badge so far this season.

The new deal will apply to both men’s and women’s kits and is for the current season, BBC Sport reported.

The deal is up there with clubs like Tottenham and Arsenal when it comes to the top flight but behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Infinite Athlete defines itself on its website: “Our mission is to build an operating system for sports that powers infinite innovation and makes sports better for the fan, the game, and the athlete.”

Chelsea have had far from an ideal start to the season but will look to make amends when they visit local rivals Fulham on Monday, who under Marco Silva have carried on from where they left off and sit above their neighbours in the table with eight points.

Having had a sub-par campaign last season, new manager Mauricio Pochettino was brought in to try and rectify the situation and bring European football back to Stamford Bridge.

However that improvement has not materialised so far and they go into the weekend’s fixtures 14th in the Premier League table, having won just one game, the same as Everton who were battling against relegation in the 2022-23 season.