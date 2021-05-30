  • Oops!
Chelsea fans celebrate Champions League win

" We know what we are, champions of Europe, we know what we are''

London was alive with triumph, after Chelsea beat out Manchester City in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday.

Kai Havertz scored the game's only goal securing Chelsea their second-ever title.

Fans screamed, hugged and sang songs to celebrate clinching Europe's most prestigious club honour.

"Look at it, London has just shut down because we have won the Champions League final and I hope it does not open for another week."

And after coming so close to their first would-be win disappointed ManCity fans were left to wonder what went wrong.

"We've been beaten by them twice this season already and we've been beaten the same way tonight, so really we should've done our homework the way they did their homework on us."

The finals was held at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal.

European soccer governing body UEFA moved the match there from Istanbul in order to allow English fans to travel there, as long as they test negative.

That's after Portugal made a last minute decision to relax social distancing for the deciding match.

The crowds of maskless fans however had Porto's residents on edge.

One local student called the scene "disturbing."

Some residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly-contagious variant, spreading in parts of England after being identified in India.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Champions win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand

    Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand. "The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning that would certainly have an impact on their brand, that is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain," says Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.

  • A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

    MIAMI (AP) On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Portland and the Lakers are going home having taken away home-court advantage from higher-seeded opponents in their respective series by getting splits of the first two games, at third-seeded Denver and second-seeded Phoenix.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • Kyle Larson captures Busch Pole Award for Coca-Cola 600

    Kyle Larson topped the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying leaderboard Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snagging the first starting position for the annual Coca-Cola 600. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet posted a 180.282-mph lap around the 1.5-mile track in Concord, North Carolina. Larson knocked teammate Chase Elliott off the top spot, and then Ricky Stenhouse […]

  • Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade

    Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open. Top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match.

  • Video: Is a title shot next for Carla Esparza – and if so, should it be?

    Carla Esparza took another big step toward another title shot at UFC Fight Night 188. But was it enough to be next in line?

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • LPGA unanimously votes Princeton AD Mollie Marcoux Samaan as next commissioner

    Mollie Marcoux Samaan is now just the second woman commissioner in LPGA history.

  • Pastrnak has hat trick as Bruins blast Islanders 5-2

    A six-day layoff in between games did nothing to slow the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak. Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick and the Bruins opened the second round of the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night. It was extra special in Boston on Saturday, when Massachusetts lifted COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits, and TD Garden was again open for fans to pack the house — just as they used to.

  • US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

    Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.

  • NASCAR shifts Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race to Darlington

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]

  • Knicks to sell playoff tickets exclusively to fully vaccinated fans

    The New York Knicks announced Friday that tickets for games at Madison Square Garden will be sold exclusively to fully vaccinated fans should the team advance past the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks also announced Friday that Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting Hawks has been sold out. A total of 15,047 fans were in attendance as the host Knicks dropped a 107-105 decision to the Hawks in the series opener on Sunday.

  • CG: STL@ARI - 5/28/21

    Condensed Game:Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Arenado each homered and drove in two to lead the Cardinals' offense in the 8-6 win over the D-backs

  • David Pastrnak arrives to Bruins-Islanders Game 1 in legendary suit

    Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak arrived to Game 1 of his team's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series wearing a tremendous suit.

  • Tuchel explains Pulisic omission from Champions League Final starting XI

    Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start

  • Jusuf Nurkic claps back at Kendrick Perkins & Stephen A. Smith over criticism

    The Trail Blazers evened the series vs. the Nuggets! It was Norman Powell's world in Game 4, but Jusuf Nurkic stole the show postgame.