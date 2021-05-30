Chelsea fans celebrate Champions League win

" We know what we are, champions of Europe, we know what we are''

London was alive with triumph, after Chelsea beat out Manchester City in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday.

Kai Havertz scored the game's only goal securing Chelsea their second-ever title.

Fans screamed, hugged and sang songs to celebrate clinching Europe's most prestigious club honour.

"Look at it, London has just shut down because we have won the Champions League final and I hope it does not open for another week."

And after coming so close to their first would-be win disappointed ManCity fans were left to wonder what went wrong.

"We've been beaten by them twice this season already and we've been beaten the same way tonight, so really we should've done our homework the way they did their homework on us."

The finals was held at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal.

European soccer governing body UEFA moved the match there from Istanbul in order to allow English fans to travel there, as long as they test negative.

That's after Portugal made a last minute decision to relax social distancing for the deciding match.

The crowds of maskless fans however had Porto's residents on edge.

One local student called the scene "disturbing."

Some residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly-contagious variant, spreading in parts of England after being identified in India.