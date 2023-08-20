Chelsea fallibility on show in loss to canny West Ham

Lucas Paqueta scored from the spot late on to ensure the three points for West Ham - Getty Images/Nigel French

Few transfers have looked such a natural fit as James Ward-Prowse joining West Ham United this summer and so, on his debut, the midfielder provided two assists in a famous victory over Chelsea.

At £30 million and in a hugely-inflated market the fee paid to Southampton may also prove to be a bargain and is in sharp contrast to the hundreds of millions spent by Chelsea.

There was a debut also for their British record signing recruit, at £115 million Moises Caicedo, who came on after an hour, but could not make a difference and even conceded an injury-time penalty. It was scored by Lucas Paqueta – what a week the Brazilian has had – sparking jubilant scenes.

This was another sobering defeat for Chelsea, the first under their new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, with more questions over the value of their extraordinary spending.

Maybe it would have been different had their now second most expensive player, Enzo Fernandez, scored from the penalty spot when it was 1-1. Instead his weak effort was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Even with West Ham reduced to 10-men from the 68th minute after the scorer of their first goal, Nayef Aguerd, received a second yellow card, Chelsea could not capitalise. They dominated but created very little.

After Aguerd had headed home Ward-Prowse’s corner, Chelsea equalised through Carney Chukwuemeka with his first Premier League goal. However the 19-year-old was substituted injured at half-time with West Ham’s winner coming from a trademark Michail Antonio strike after he was sent through on goal by Ward-Prowse.

The England international impressed in front of Gareth Southgate before being replaced, to a standing ovation, by West Ham’s other midfield signing Edson Alvarez. They appear, so far, to have invested the Declan Rice £105 million transfer money wisely.