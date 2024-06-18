Chelsea Fail With Attacker Bid, Still Working On It

Chelsea Fail With Attacker Bid, Still Working On It

Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion has emerged as Chelsea’s priority target this summer and they have had a €40m bid rejected.

The 20-year-old forward spent last season on loan at Alaves, scoring nine times in 35 La Liga appearances.

He is scheduled to be back at Atletico Madrid where he has a contract until 2028 but the forward has been heavily linked with a move away.

Omorodion is attracting serious interest from Italy where Roma and Napoli are interested in getting their hands on him.

However, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea are showing major interest in taking him to Stamford Bridge this summer and have put in a €40m bid.

Enzo Maresca wants to add a forward to his Chelsea squad this summer and Omorodion has emerged as the top target.

The Blues are pushing forward with an attempt to get their hands on the Spain Under-21 striker, despite having the offer rejected.

Chelsea will have to improve on their proposal if they are to convince Atletico Madrid to part with the attacker.