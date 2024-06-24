Chelsea face competition for Lille’s wantaway striker Jonathan David

As reported by The Athletic, Chelsea are showing interest in Lille OSC forward Jonathan David (24), who is looking to make the next step in his career this summer. However, the Premier League club could face competition, according to a report from Sports Zone.

David is one of two players that will be allowed to leave Lille this summer, in the event of a reasonable offer; President Olivier Létang confirmed as much in a press conference earlier this month. The Canada international is already garnering interest, notably from the Premier League.

The Independent reported interest from Manchester United, whilst The Athletic recently reported that Chelsea had made contact with David’s representatives regarding a move. Sports Zone confirms the Blues’ interest, however, the French publication adds that they may face competition from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who have made the LOSC forward one of their priorities for this summer’s transfer window.

David himself wants to leave Les Dogues and with just one year remaining on his deal, Lille are set to cash in on the forward, as well as Leny Yoro, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

