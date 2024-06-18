Chelsea eye striker Openda - Wednesday's gossip

Chelsea are admirers of Belgium forward Lois Openda, Borussia Dortmund want Brighton's Pascal Gross, Southampton are interested in re-signing Danny Ings.

Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig's 24-year-old Belgium striker Lois Openda. (Teamtalk)

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to take Brighton's Germany midfielder Pascal Gross, 33, back to his homeland this summer. (HITC)

Southampton have asked about re-signing Danny Ings from West Ham and are willing to pay up to £6m for the former England striker, 31. (Mail)

Manchester United are evaluating whether to make an approach for Genoa's Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez, despite Inter Milan having already agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old. (Rudy Galetti)

Everton have agreed a deal to sign English midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, 20, from Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

Leicester City are close to appointing former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter as their new manager. (Sun)

Ajax are interested in a reduced price deal with Burnley for 31-year-old Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst. (Telegraph - subscription required)

West Ham are keen on signing Sunderland's 23-year-old English forward Jack Clarke this summer. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are prioritising midfield reinforcements after missing out on RB Leipzig's Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 21. (Athletic - subscription required)

Sheffield United have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over signing their English defender Joe Worrall, 27. (Teamtalk)

Birmingham City are interested in signing 32-year-old English goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Hull City. (Birmingham Live)

Manchester United remain interested in Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, but the high commission involved in any deal is complicating the situation. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal have offered Estonian Karl Hein, 22, a new deal as the club's third-choice goalkeeper. (Caught Offside)

Chelsea are set to reject a bid from Atletico Madrid for their 24-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Sun)

Gallagher has told Chelsea he will not be forced out of the club this summer, amid interest from Atletico, Tottenham and Aston Villa. (HITC)