Chelsea Eye Everton Star as Alternative Plan Should They Miss Out on Man Utd, PSG Target

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško has many suitors as the summer transfer window approaches. The 21-year-old draws interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

However, the Blues might have an alternate plan should they miss out on the young goal-scorer. The Slovenian standout is under contract with Leipzig until 2028 and scored 18 goals and registered two assists in 42 appearances for the German side this past 2023–24 season.

Due to the demand that Šeško might have this summer, Chelsea are plotting a backup plan should they fail to land the player. According to Mail Sport, the West London-based club are considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

🚨 Chelsea are considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Benjamin Šeško is also on their list of targets. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/osSR2ilIEp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 6, 2024

Chelsea could decide not to wait around for the player’s decision. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Šeško is taking more days to determine his future.

Nonetheless, the Leipzig star did turn down a €30 million net salary offer from Saudi Arabia, so his future will be in Europe. Where will that be? It’s a mystery for now.