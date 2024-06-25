Chelsea extend contract of promising young defender

Chelsea have extended the contract of promising young defender Cerys Brown.

The London club exercised the option ahead of the new season after the teenager penned her first professional deal 12 months ago. Brown joined Chelsea's academy set-up in 2021 and, now 19, she is impressing for both club and country.

She made her first team debut in an FA Cup game against Reading, but at youth level she has won accolades such as Under-18 Player of the Season. Brown spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at Watford in a bid to continue her senior development in the second tier of the women's game.

Brown has represented the Lionesses at youth level, most recently for the under-19s. The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship takes place in Lithuania next month and the full-back will be hopeful of securing a place in the squad.

This comes as the latest piece of contract business completed by Chelsea after Sam Kerr signed a new deal with the club earlier this month. The retention of not just first-team starters, but young and promising talent, will aid new boss Sonia Bompastor as she begins her new role as head coach. She succeeds the long-serving Emma Hayes, who departed in May.