Chelsea express concrete interest in Barcelona prodigy who will cost only €6 million

In a major development, journalist Guillem Balague reports that Premier League bigwigs Chelsea have expressed a concrete interest in signing Barcelona attacking prodigy Marc Guiu this summer.

Guiu, 18, made quite the wave this past season at Barça, scoring on his first-team debut against Athletic Club in La Liga and then finding the back of the net again on his UEFA Champions League debut.

While opportunities were hard to come by for the young centre-forward in the latter stages of the season, he was still in and around the first-team setup under Xavi and it was believed that he would see more minutes in the coming season.

Chelsea ask about Marc Guiu

However, it appears that a move away from Barcelona cannot be ruled out for Marc Guiu, who appears to be attracting strong interest from multiple clubs.

As was reported earlier today, Sevilla are pushing to sign the teenage centre-forward, whose contract expires in 2025 and has a release clause worth only €6 million.

Chelsea want Marc Guiu. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Now, Chelsea too have emerged as suitors for Guiu and have asked about the youngster’s situation at Barcelona as per Guillem Balague.

As mentioned, Guiu could be available for as little as €6 million this summer considering that Barcelona are yet to renew his contract and increase his release clause amount.

As such, Chelsea are seriously considering the possibility of signing the teenage striker as a market opportunity.

The Blues have made it a point to recruit the best of young talents in recent times since the change in ownership and seem to have identified Guiu as their next target as part of their transfer strategy.

Barcelona, for their part, have been working on renewing the La Masia prodigy’s contract, much like they did with Lamine Yamal, Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, and now Marc Casado.

However, there has not been a breakthrough achieved yet, leaving the door open for other clubs to swoop Guiu away. Whether Chelsea or Sevilla are successful in their endeavours of the striker opts to stay at Barcelona remains to be seen.