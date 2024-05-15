Chelsea will 'give everything' on final day - Cuthbert

[Getty Images]

Midfielder Erin Cuthbert said Chelsea "will be leaving nothing on the pitch" when they face Manchester United on the final day as they look to retain the Women's Super League title.

Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham put the Blues in the driving seat heading into Saturday, sitting top of the table above Manchester City on goal difference.

Emma Hayes' side play their season finale at Old Trafford, while City are also away at Aston Villa.

When asked if her Chelsea team-mates are up for the fight, Cuthbert said: "I'll make sure we do in the dressing room come Saturday.

"We will be leaving nothing on the pitch, we will be giving everything and no matter what the result is, at least we can look each other in the eye and say we gave everything."

Chelsea's hopes of winning a fifth successive WSL title in Hayes' final season looked to be over until City suffered a shock defeat by Arsenal hours before the Londoners thumped Bristol City 8-0 to put them back in contention.

While Chelsea head into the final day with a two-goal advantage over City, they missed a number of opportunities to increase that tally against Spurs.

"We had a few chances but most importantly it was about keeping the back door shut in the second half," added Scotland international Cuthbert, 25. "A clean sheet set us off quite nicely.

"We came here for three points and we're walking away with three points, so job done, one to go."

Winning titles on the final day of the season is nothing new for Chelsea, and Hayes said trying to do it again on Saturday won't faze her.

"I think we have the tougher of the two games," she said when asked if the odds are now in Chelsea's favour.

"We have to go to Old Trafford and it's a fitting finale for me, being my final game.

"As I said to the players if someone gives you a second chance in life, make sure you don't need a third one. We're in the position we want to be in, and we'll give it everything on Saturday no matter what."