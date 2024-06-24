Chelsea to evaluate Barcelona academy prospect before deciding on immediate future

Barcelona forward Marc Guiu looks to be on the verge of an exit from his boyhood club, with personal terms close to being agreed with Chelsea. The Blues are set to activate his €6m release clause.

It wasn't meant to be. 💔 Still an incredible season by @FCBarcelonaB. pic.twitter.com/FaxwhX7VLU — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 23, 2024

Guiu is out of contract in 2025, and Barcelona had offered him a new deal, but are yet to receive much in the way of a response from Guiu’s agents. The deal was an ascending contract, similar to the one recently signed by Hector Fort, says Matteo Moretto, but he is now in advanced talks with Chelsea.

🚨🔵 More on Marc Guiu. Contract proposal has been sent for Chelsea, not for Strasbourg as things stand; the project presented to Guiu is at Chelsea. Chelsea want to pay €6m clause and get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/R3Wcl46SN1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

Fabrizio Romano reports that Guiu will sign for Chelsea, rather than sister club RC Strasbourg, where some of the youngsters signed by the ownership group have moved. They will then decide on his future in the coming weeks, as to whether he will stay at the club or go out on loan, but Moretto says they are convinced he will become a top striker.

El Chelsea está convencido de que Marc Guiu [2006] se convertirá en un gran delantero para los grandes escenarios y la cláusula [6M€] se considera una oportunidad de mercado. Guiu sería fichado por el Chelsea, luego internamente elegirán el mejor camino para su crecimiento,… pic.twitter.com/9VXqO6P0Rx — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 24, 2024

Guiu popped up with a winner against Athletic Club on his debut, finishing with composure, and also scored against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League, bundling in from a set piece. For Barca Atletic this season he has six goals and four assists in 16 appearances, generally playing a role off the bench.