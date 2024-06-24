Advertisement

Chelsea to evaluate Barcelona academy prospect before deciding on immediate future

Football Espana
·2 min read
Chelsea to evaluate Barcelona academy prospect before deciding on immediate future

Barcelona forward Marc Guiu looks to be on the verge of an exit from his boyhood club, with  personal terms close to being agreed with Chelsea. The Blues are set to activate his €6m release clause.

Guiu is out of contract in 2025, and Barcelona had offered him a new deal, but are yet to receive much in the way of a response from Guiu’s agents. The deal was an ascending contract, similar to the one recently signed by Hector Fort, says Matteo Moretto, but he is now in advanced talks with Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Guiu will sign for Chelsea, rather than sister club RC Strasbourg, where some of the youngsters signed by the ownership group have moved. They will then decide on his future in the coming weeks, as to whether he will stay at the club or go out on loan, but Moretto says they are convinced he will become a top striker.

Guiu popped up with a winner against Athletic Club on his debut, finishing with composure, and also scored against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League, bundling in from a set piece. For Barca Atletic this season he has six goals and four assists in 16 appearances, generally playing a role off the bench.