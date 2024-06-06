Chelsea earmark Thiago Silva for future coaching role

Chelsea want to develop a coaching production line that grooms former stars like Thiago Silva for future managerial roles at Stamford Bridge, according to the Evening Standard.

This initiative leverages their multi-club ownership model, taking inspiration from Manchester City’s successful City Football Group (CFG) network.

The Blues recently appointed Enzo Maresca, who learned under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Girona boss Michel has also been successful within CFG’s structure and is attracting interest from top European clubs.

Like City, Chelsea want more control in shaping future managerial talent.

Chelsea’s owners acquired the club in 2022 and have long envisioned a multi-club model.

Nurturing young players remains a key objective, but they plan to extend this approach to coaches, providing a pathway to the Chelsea hot seat.

Silva left Chelsea this summer after four years at the club and has expressed interest in a future off-field role.

The club is enthusiastic about welcoming him back in a coaching capacity. He will continue playing at Fluminense, but Chelsea see his leadership qualities and tactical intelligence as valuable assets.

The West Londoners are considering Silva for a backroom role, but they believe he has the potential for the top job. He is popular with fans as evident in his emotional send-off at the season finale.

Chelsea’s academy boasts a renowned coaching development program.

However, preparing coaches for the Premier League demands a different approach. A network of clubs offers a crucial stepping stone for managerial experience, a challenge the club is actively addressing.

Chelsea’s owners added Ligue 1 side Strasbourg to their portfolio, and the French club can be a good preparation ground for Silva.

The legendary Brazilian international spent several years in France with Paris Saint-Germain and won’t be daunted by the prospect of managing in the French top flight.

Chelsea will start working on the initial stages, focusing on logistics, planning, and infrastructure development, creating a clear path for potential coaching stars like Silva to shine.