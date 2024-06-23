Chelsea eager to trigger Barcelona starlet’s release clause

Premier League giants Chelsea have identified a ‘market opportunity’, in the youth ranks of Barcelona.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who highlight the name of Marc Guiu as having made his way into the sights of the Blues.

Frontman Guiu, for his part, has long been considered one of the standout young talents in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

The 18-year-old is fresh off an impressive campaign on the books of Barcelona Atlètic, for whom his goalscoring exploits culminated in a number of call-ups for matchday duties with Xavi’s first-team.

Those behind the scenes at the Camp Nou have in turn long kicked into gear work towards tying Guiu down for the long-term.

Such endeavours could yet see a spanner thrown in them, however, by way of the aforementioned Chelsea.

As per MD, the board at Stamford Bridge have already begun ‘making moves’ for Guiu, with a view to a summer transfer.

In the knowledge that the Spaniard’s current Barcelona deal features a release clause set at just €6 million, they consider him an excellent investment opportunity for the future.

It is therefore now up to Deco and the Blaugrana hierarchy to ensure that no such opportunity is coming the way of Chelsea, by locking Guiu down for the long-term by way of a new contract.

Conor Laird | GSFN

‘