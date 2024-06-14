Chelsea’s dream plan of replacing one winger with another takes a step forward with news of Newcastle interest

Chelsea’s interest in Michael Olise seems real, and it seems concrete.

There’s one issue – the sheer number of right wingers we already have on the books, or out on loan, or coming to join us in the next couple of years.

From Cole Palmer to Omari Hutchinson to Kendry Paez, the pipeline is pretty full, and Olise isn’t going to be signed to sit around or be loaned out.

The obvious solution is to sell one of the options we already have, but that’s going to be tricky too. Most of them arrived recently, and it’s hard to see us making a profit on them. That’s why there’s an element of wishful thinking about the chatter that Newcastle want to sign Noni Madueke, which bubbled up last night from the I.

To us, it smells of someone trying to make reverse engineer the Olise move. But who knows, maybe the Magpies really do like Madueke?

The story claims he’s been put on their shortlist, and there’s no doubt they do want to sign a right winger. Chelsea can offer pretty favourable terms, but they can’t realistically accept less than the £29m they paid back in January 2023.

Noni Madueke in action against Aston Villa.

A deal that works – if the money can be sorted out

There is certainly some potential in this move – Chelsea get to upgrade from Madueke to Olise, and Newcastle get a talented young player in a position they want to strengthen. The question is just how they all make the financial pieces fit together.

It would be seen as a major upgrade by most Chelsea fans, to go from Madueke to Olise, despite the improvements the former PSV man showed towards the end of this season. We’re still a long way from being convinced this is even on the cards, let alone happening, but it’s certainly a positive sign.