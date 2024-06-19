Chelsea don’t want an experienced striker with club big believers in 22-year-old ace

Chelsea are big believers in Nicolas Jackson and don’t want to sign an experienced striker to take his place this summer according to The Athletic journalist Liam Twomey.

Jackson arrived from Spanish side Villareal last summer and impressed in his first season scoring 14 Premier League goals, and 17 in all competitions.

The Blues are looking to bring in another striker alongside the 22-year-old with many supporters calling for a proven and reliable goalscorer who can come in and hit the ground running, but that looks unlikely to happen.

Chelsea big believers in Jackson

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but the 21-year-old decided to stay at the Bundesliga club, whilst the Blues opted against a deal for Victor Osimhen due to cost and concerns over his style of play.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is liked by the club, and Chelsea are in negotiations with the 20-year-old over a possible deal which could be worth up to £40m, with the Blues yet to take a final decision on the Colombian.

Chelsea are big believers in Jackson.

Chelsea have been keeping their options open, and it emerged on Tuesday night that they had a bid worth up to €40m rejected by Atletico Madrid for Samu Omorodion.

This news almost appeared out of no where as Omorodion wasn’t a name that had been previously linked with the club, and the Spain under-21 international spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves where he scored nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

This isn’t exactly the calibre of striker supporters were expecting the club to move for, but Twomey has said they aren’t looking for an experienced forward, and are big believers in Jackson.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea don’t want an experienced striker with club big believers in 22-year-old ace

19th Jun 2024, 08:26am

(Video): Enzo Maresca will have big say on two Chelsea striker targets as talks continue

19th Jun 2024, 07:35am

(Video): “Next few hours” – Fabrizio Romano drops big Chelsea transfer teaser

19th Jun 2024, 07:05am

“Chelsea do not want to relegate Nicolas Jackson, they have massive belief in him, they are almost trying to do “Nicolas Jackson again” a younger guy, with a lot of talent,” he told Alex Goldberg on Playback.

“Chelsea have been looking at similar profiles to Broja, a big guy with a physical profile.”

It appears Chelsea’s next striker will either be Duran or Omorodion with an outcome likely to be reached in the coming weeks.